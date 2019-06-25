Live Now
Crews battling ‘fast-moving’ fire in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Firefighters worked to put out a fast-moving, 2-alarm fire in Walnut Creek Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the fire burned vegetation between Homestead Avenue and Crosby Court.

Residents were asked to avoid the area while fire crews are on scene.

The fire was first reported on Twitter around 2: 30 p.m. The fire department said the fire threatened several homes.

The fire was out as of 3 p.m., though officials warn of high fire danger and ask that residents use caution outdoors.

This is developing, check back for updates

