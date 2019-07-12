Dine & Dish: The Argentum Project

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Island of Rhodes is some 16 hours from the Bay Area, but don’t tell that to George.

His home island is not far from his mind.

A new café in San Francisco called “Argentum Project” was started by Katarina and her husband Dimitri from Athens.

There you’ll find Italian coffee and Greek treats, like the standards from baklava to mousaka, and Greek salads to bougatsa with a dusting of cinnamon on top.

It’s food like your Greek grandma or yiayia used to make.

Customers come in for a quick lunch or take out.

The 6th Street area of San Francisco is what’s referred to as “transitional” and Argentum Project is a bright spot here.

If you want a taste of the Mediterranean, you can purchase olive oils or fine wines and maybe pick up a new language along the way, like bon appetit only in Greek.

