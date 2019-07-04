Fireworks are illegal in Contra Costa County — and come with hefty fines

OAKLEY (KRON) — In Contra Costa County, all fireworks are illegal and if you get caught setting any off, you might be on the hook for a big fine.

Inevitably, every year on the Fourth of July as much as the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District does to implore the community not to use fireworks, Fire Marshall Steve Aubert says too many people don’t get the message.

“Every year, we run on a number of different calls, approximately anywhere between 10 to 20 different calls that were caused by illegal fireworks,” Aubert said.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office says deputies will seek people out who are illegally using fireworks.

Offenders could possibly face fines ranging between $500 and $5,000 dollars.

Aubert says his crews have the authority to confiscate fireworks as well.

“Everything is extremely dried out at this point in time. So, every little spark could cause a major configuration and burn down somebody’s property or house or injure somebody,” the fire marshall said.

Oakley Councilmember Kevin Romick remembers a fire near his neighborhood from a few years ago caused by fireworks.

“Someone was blowing bottle rockets off in the neighborhood, burned the back fence down,” Romick said. “It took 18 minutes for fire trucks to arrive. Now, unfortunately, East Contra Costa does a great job out here, but there’s only three stations covering 250 square miles.”

Romick says Oakley police will staff extra patrols on independence day to crackdown on fireworks.

He suggests opting for city sanctioned fireworks shows in either Antioch, Pittsburg or Concord, rather than risk causing a fire or getting in trouble with the law or, wait until Saturday, when Oakley celebrates 20-years of cityhood at Freedom High School, including a fireworks show.

