Grandparents of El Paso gunman release statement

ALLEN, Tx. (CNN Newsource) — A friend of Patrick Crusius’ grandparents read a statement regarding the mass shooting in El Paso.

The statement read:

“I’m a friend of Larry and Cynthia Brown and our Christian friend. We go to the same church, and I am just a neighborhood friend. So they have the statement they would like. They asked me to let you know how they feel. This is from Larry and Cynthia Brown. We are devastated by the events of El Paso and pray for the victims of this tragedy. Patrick Crusius is our grandson. You lived with us in our house in Allen, Texas while he attended the junior college — Collin County College. He moved out of our house six weeks ago and spent a few nights here while we were out of town. His driver’s license and mailing address were at our house in Allen- that connection has made us a focus of media of course. We are talking only to law enforcement agencies and will not be making further statements to the media. We request the media to honor our privacy. And umm that is his statement.”

The spokesperson said the grandparents are “very distraught” with the incident.

When asked about the suspect’s parents, the spokesperson said he didn’t have any information on that.

The man said he did not know the gunman or any of his friends’ grandchildren, he knew the grandparents from various church activities.