(KRON) — Rescue crews pulled out a dozen people from the water around the city due to strong winds on Saturday. Several children were among those rescued.

One rescue involving two kite surfers happened around 5 p.m. at Point Lobos near Cliff House. Two kayakers were rescued near Pier 70 and eight kayakers, including six kids under the age of 15, were also rescued from behind Barry Bonds Jr. Giants Field.

Crews say local fishing boats assisted with some of the water rescues. All victims are expected to be okay.

The San Francisco Fire Department is urging people to stay out of the water this weekend because of strong wind gusts that could reach more than 30 mph.