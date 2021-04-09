How Biden’s infrastructure plan may benefit the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – President Joe Biden has introduced an ambitious infrastructure plan.

The $2-trillion bill would invest in many things including clean drinking water, updating roads, expanding internet access, and improving energy grids.

United States Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm joined KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian to discuss how the plan may benefit the Bay Area.

Granholm actually graduated from high school in San Carlos and once taught at UC Berkeley.

