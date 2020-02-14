‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden on growing up in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Former ‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden is in San Francisco talking to students who are trying to get a start in the music and entertainment industry.

Eden, who grew up in San Francisco, also spoke to KRON4 while she was in town.

The 88-year-old actress talked about what it was like growing up in San Francisco and her time at the SF Conservatory of Music.

Watch the video above to hear from Eden.

