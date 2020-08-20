Inmates given N95 masks amid growing wildfire near Vacaville prison

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Inmates at Solano State Prison in Vacaville will not be evacuated, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Instead, both staff and inmates have been given N95 masks to protect against poor air quality.

Officials are actively monitoring the Lightning Fire Complex Fire and believe the institution is not under any immediate danger.

