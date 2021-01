TRUCKEE (KRON) – Over four feet of snow has accumulated in the Tahoe region over the past few days.

This week’s large storm has proven very fruitful for some much needed snow totals.

Seven-day accumulation totals:

Northstar – 42 inches

Squaw Valley – 57 inches

Heavenly – 45 inches

Sierra-At-Taho – 54 inches

Roads still remain treacherous as crews try to clear any dangerous conditions.