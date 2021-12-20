Man arrested for stealing more than $9,000 worth of necklaces in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested for stealing more than $9,000 worth of necklaces from a store Saturday morning, according to the American Canyon Police Department.

Around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, officers responded to the Wal-Mart Supercenter following reports of a man breaking the jewelry counter with a metal object.

Police say the man ran from the store and got into a tan-colored Toyota Camry.

The car was spotted on southbound Highway 29 near Mini Drive in Vallejo, police say. When a traffic stop was initiated, police say the driver did not stop.

According to authorities, the car stopped near Meadows Plaza in Vallejo following a short pursuit.

29-year-old Jair Williams of Vallejo, identified as the driver, was arrested and booked into the Napa County Jail for felony theft, burglary, and vandalism.

Police say the stolen jewelry was recovered from his car.

Authorities say they will pursue charges for felony evading officers.

Bail was set for $100,000, which he posted and was released that day.

Williams was chased by several Wal-Mart customers as he ran from the store, authorities say. While police appreciate the communities assistance, they remind residents that these types of people could be armed with weapons and refrain from trying to apprehend a suspect.

Instead, police advise residents to be good witnesses and get the best description possible of the suspect, vehicle, and license plate number.