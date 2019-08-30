Live Now
Man arrested in Vegas sledgehammer killing

by: CNN Newsource

LAS VEGAS (CNN Newsource) — Las Vegas police said they’ve caught the man accused of killing a stranger with a sledgehammer.

36-year-old Clinton Taylor appeared in court Friday.

Police said early Thursday morning they got a 911 call from a screaming woman who was at a laundromat.

When officers arrived on scene they found the woman had been beaten to death in a random attack.

The suspect was found not far from the scene, covered in blood and with a sledgehammer.

Taylor allegedly told police the woman wanted him to “smash” her.

He’s charged with murder and is being held without bail.

