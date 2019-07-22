Man dressed like ‘Joker’ leads police on chase in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY (CNN) — Monday’s police chase on Venice Beach could’ve been right out of a comic book.

Police were after a man dressed like the DC Comics’ Joker.

He was wearing a green wig and a clown mask.

Police said the man was driving recklessly around Orange County.

He was also seen riding on the sunroof of a car while a passenger was steering.

The chase ended on Venice Beach with the man strolling along the beach.

Police threatened to tase him if he didn’t cooperate.

He eventually surrendered, taking off his shirt and getting on his knees.

He was arrested without incident and there was an audience for the whole thing.