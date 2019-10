(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Gamers and non-gamers could find delight — and fright — in Nintendo’s newest release.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is out… and it’s just in time for Halloween!

Mario and friends go missing at the ‘Last Resort Hotel’ while on vacation.

Luigi will have to overcome his fears to save them… defeating ghosts and solving puzzles along the way.

Up to eight users can play together.

The game is only available on the Nintendo Switch.