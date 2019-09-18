Officer injured during Oakland sideshow, suspect arrested

OAKLAND (KRON) — An officer is recovering after suffering an injury over the weekend trying to stop sideshows in Oakland.

Body worn camera video shows an illegal sideshow Sunday just after 5 p.m. 55th Avenue at Foothill in Oakland.

It happened a short distance from where an OPD officer was injured by a suspect during illegal sideshow enforcement in the area

“This is an injury that was in his eye. His facial area. This could have been extremely damaging if not career ending,” said Oakland Police Officer Johnna Watson.

While the officer is recovering Oakland, police are vowing to continue mandatory staffing to deter illegal sideshows as the summer comes to an end

“We have not stopped. Our enforcement continues,” Watson said. “This past April we started a very aggressive approach to illegal sideshow. This all began when the bus and large truck were set on fire.”

Police say since then, illegal sideshows have decreased but the huge crowds, tire burnouts and doughnuts are never really gone for good as evident by several sideshows this past sunday.

“Just after 6:30 p.m., we saw between 80 and 90 cars and we had several hundred spectators,” Watson said.

This weekend police will be setting up detours at several popular sideshow locations like at 42nd Avenue under the I-880-freeway overpass

“This particular location 42nd and 880, called the pit, the intersection will be closed off. We’re going to detour traffic around in key locations throughout the city,” she said. “The message? Don’t come to Oakland for illegal sideshow ultimately you will end up in jail.”

Ending up in jail is what happened to the suspect who injured the officer.

