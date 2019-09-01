Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
Pence: President Trump 'fully engaged' in Texas shooting

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (KRON) — Vice President Mike Pence quickly spoke on the Odessa and Midland shootings on Saturday.

The VP said President Trump is “closely monitoring” the situation.

“I just spoke to the president. He’s at Camp David and he’s closely monitoring the developments in the investigation in the mass shooting in Odessa.”

After 6 were confirmed dead and at least 21 injured, Pence said he supports the victims and the families.

“Our hearts go out to all the victims, families who had loved ones lose their lives,” he said. “We commend law enforcement in Odessa for their swift and courageous response.”

Pence said the president directed the FBI to assist local law enforcement in the investigation.

At the president’s direction, we deployed the full resource of the federal government,” he said. “They’re on site. “We’ll continue to monitor those events, but the president is fully engaged.”

