Person falls 225 feet down hillside, rescued by Alameda County firefighters, CHP

LIVERMORE (KRON) — The Alameda County Fire Department along with California Highway Patrol responded to a hillside in Livermore after a person fell over the edge, according to authorities.

Crews arrived to Mendenhall Road in Livermore after a motorist, who stepped out of the car for unknown reasons, fell over the edge of the roadway.

The person reportedly fell 225 feet down the hillside.

A CHP helicopter was used to transport the person to the hospital.

