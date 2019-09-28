Redwood City school district aims to test vape detectors

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — Vape detectors will soon be installed in eight boys and girls restrooms at John F. Kennedy Middle School in Redwood City.

This after the Redwood City School District Board of trustees unanimously voted to move forward with the Pilot Project Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, the state department of health advised Californians to immediately stop vaping.

In light of a dozen vape-related deaths reported across the country.

“We’ve seen what’s going on at the national level, and we’re trying to prevent a tragedy like that happening in our schools,” Jorge Quintana said.

Quintana, with the Redwood City School District, said manufacturing company Siemens was awarded the contract to install the devices.

They’re using vape detectors made by Flysense.

Unlike smoke alarms, they can detect vaping, smoke, and loud noises caused by bullying and fighting.

“And, they send a text message to the appropriate adult who will be supervising that piece,” Quintana said.

The total cost of the project will be $22,000.

The school district said that the detectors will be installed within 60 days.

“The administrators will evaluate how they’re working, and depending on the results, then the district will move forward and install them throughout the school district,” Quintana said.

The district encompasses 12 schools.

Quintana said John F. Kennedy was chosen as the test site because multiple instances of vaping have been reported here and it’s the district’s largest of two middle schools.