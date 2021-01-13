Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Streaming services continue to grow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Rob Black has your latest stock news and trends in today’s segment of Winners & Losers.
Global stocks stagnate amid political turmoil.
Retailers are letting customers keep unwanted returns amid high shipping prices and restocking fees.
Streaming services continue to grow, as Disney+ stays on the heels of Netflix.
- Stargazers, get ready: Meteor showers and Jupiter-Mercury conjunction among 2021 highlights
- UC Berkeley will start giving COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday
- Warrior Eric Paschall received a false positive COVID-19 test
- President Trump impeached for second time
- Bay Area morgues near capacity as coronavirus deaths increase