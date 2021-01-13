Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Streaming services continue to grow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Rob Black has your latest stock news and trends in today’s segment of Winners & Losers.

Global stocks stagnate amid political turmoil.

Retailers are letting customers keep unwanted returns amid high shipping prices and restocking fees.

Streaming services continue to grow, as Disney+ stays on the heels of Netflix.

