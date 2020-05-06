San Francisco-based tech companies announce layoffs due to pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — In San Francisco, the ongoing pandemic is hitting some big name tech companies hard.

San Francisco-based Uber has already implemented a hiring freeze but now they company says they are laying off 3,700 employees — or about 14% of their workforce.

All layoffs are people who work in recruiting and customer support, no driver. The CEO of Uber also says he will forgo his base salary, which could equal about a million dollars.

This is just the latest announcement of layoffs in San Francisco. Last week ride share company Lyft announced they would be laying off 982 employees and furloughing nearly 300 more. Lyft is also reducing the salaries for some employees.

Airbnb, which is based in San Francisco, says they will be letting 1,900 employees go or about a quarter of their work force.

Uber is expected to announce it’s quarterly earnings on Thursday which should shed some light on how the company is doing financially.

