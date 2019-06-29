SF dog rescue overrun with Boston Terriers, hosting adoption events

A San Francisco dog rescue agency specializing in senior dogs is overrun with Boston Terriers, the majority rescued from a hoarding situation.

The dogs arrived at Muttville’s Alabama Street facility in two waves, 21 coming from a hoarding situation, some in need of medical attention.

“They have been living in cages for most of their lives so some of them have a little pressure sores and different things on their hind quarters,” said a spokesperson for Muttville.

Coincidently another Boston Terrier rescue agency outside of the area closed down and reached out to Muttville to take in another nine Boston Terrier mixes for a total of 30 of the breeds.

To honor their heritages they’ve been given Boston-themed names, like Chowder, Southie and Lobster.

Muttville only works with dogs aged 7 and older.

They say senior dogs make laid back companions.

“They’re so easy, so easy-going. Often times they’ve lived in homes and so they have manners that you can just continue to highlight on and you just get to give them the best years of their lives,” she said.

In order to find all of these Boston Terriers homes, Muttville is hosting two back to back adoption events on Saturday and Sunday, fittingly named the Boston Tea-ier Adoption Party.

For more information on the events, click here.

