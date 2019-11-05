Stephen Curry cheers on Warriors from home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors’ guard Stephen Curry tuned in to Monday night’s game to support his teammates while on the road to recovery after suffering a broken left hand.

Curry took to to social media letting Dub Nation know, he’s still watching even though the guard is currently sidelined for the next few months.

“Alright fellas let’s do this! Let’s get that win baby. This is so weird, I’m missing y’all,” Curry said.

The guard is expected to miss three months minimum after having the surgery on Nov. 1.

Curry’s hand specialist, Dr. Steven Shin, tells Forbes the injury has a tricky recovery process.

“You can’t just put a cast on when you are talking about a basketball player,” Shin said.

Head coach Steve Kerr explains, “I feel terrible for Steph. Just like I feel awful for Loon, and Jacob and Klay, it’s been a crazy run.”

The Warriors are not playing without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Jacob Evans and Alen Smailagić.

Fans hoping to see Golden State make another championship run will have to wait and see if the Warriors can pull off a winning record without having their key players.

Latest Sports Headlines: