Tokyo Disneyland temporarily closed due to coronavirus outbreak

TOKYO (KRON) — Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea has announced that it will be closing temporarily amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials say there has been a large request to cancel, postpone or reduce the size of the facility for the next two weeks.

The theme parks will be closed from Saturday, Feb. 26 through Sunday, March 15.

They are set to reopen on March 16, but officials say they will provide another update at a later date.

No additional details are available at this time.

