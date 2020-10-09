Trump to host ‘very big’ rally Monday

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – On Monday, President Donald Trump is planning to hold his first in-person event since testing positive for the coronavirus.
Two weeks after the Rose Garden event that is now considered a “superspreader,” Trump is planning a “very big” rally in Sanford, Florida on Monday. That’s despite the ongoing White House COVID-19 outbreak.
An official says Trump had planned to address a group from a White House balcony, but that appears to have been cancelled.
White House doctor Sean Conley said in a memo Thursday that, “based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting,” he “fully anticipate(d) the President’s safe return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.
Trump said during a Thursday interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity that he is planning rallies, too.
The event was first reported by ABC News.
