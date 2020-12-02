Two Warriors test positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Warriors announced that two of its players have tested positive for coronavirus, pushing back the start of training camp.

The players, who remain unnamed, are in isolation while other players have individual practice with coaches today.

Training camp was supposed to start December 1, but will be moved to December 6.

Warrior officials say this is the system working.

“We’re just trying to follow the guidelines and do it as best we can,” Kerr said. “It’s not easy but everybody has to go through it.”

Once the season starts on December 22, the team, coming off of the worst record in the NBA, will be put into a bubble similar to what happened for this years playoffs.

High hopes of a strong return to form were curbed when starter Klay Thompson suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in a workout.