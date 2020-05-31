Video shows NYPD vehicle plow through crowd of protesters

Warning: This video contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing

NEW YORK (CNN Newsource) — Police are investigating after a video appeared to show a New York City Police Department SUV plowing through a crowd during Saturday’s protests over the death of George Floyd.

The video shows an NYPD vehicle against a barrier blocking protesters, then apparently driving into the barrier, knocking protesters over.

A law enforcement official says the officer hit the gas after realizing a flaming bag on top of the vehicle.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any injuries.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that he found the video troubling and says he wished the officers hadn’t acted as they did.

However, he also said the police were being surrounded and attacked and had to get away.

