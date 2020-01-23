WATCH: Baby’s first taste of ice cream goes viral

(CNN) – Who doesn’t love ice cream?

But if you literally want to see love of ice cream at first sight, not to mention first taste, check out this baby video gone massively viral.

It was 9-month-old Blakeley Rose Jernigan’s first taste of ice cream and first taste of viral fame.

The bug eyes and the grabby hands were the clinchers.

Typical for her spitfire daughter, says mom.

Get yourself someone who looks at you the way this baby looks at ice cream!

Baskin-Robbins posted “too cute” in response to the viral video.

Latest Stories: