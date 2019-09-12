WATCH: Crews raise dive boat that sank after deadly fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A salvage crew has raised the scuba diving boat that sank after a fire that killed 34 people off Southern California last week.

A crane on a barge lifted the Conception to the surface of the water near Santa Cruz Island on Thursday. The boat will be taken ashore for inspection by investigators.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report saying all six crewmembers were asleep when the blaze broke out Sept. 2.

NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss says only three members of the crew were interviewed before the Coast Guard asked the agency to postpone the remaining two interviews pending further investigation. One crewmember died in the fire.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s officials plan an afternoon news conference to discuss the progress of identifying the victims.

