WATCH: Florida police officer ‘pulls over’ toddler daughter for traffic violation

ORLANDO, Fla. (KRON) — The Orlando Police Department shared a video Tuesday showing one their officers busting his daughter for driving on the wrong side of the road.

Sounds like a serious offense — that is until you realize the officer’s daughter is only a toddler.

Officer Alex Kipp was on his way home from work last week, the department said, when he spotted his daughter, Talynn, driving on the wrong side of the road in her toy car.

When the officer asked his daughter for license, registration and insurance, the toddler just laughed.