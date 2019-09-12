WATCH: Video shows truck landing on top of a house

(CNN) — A wild crash left a truck on the roof of a house in Ontario, Canada.

The accident was caught on Denis Lefebvre’s dashcam.

The moving tuck hit a ditch which sent the truck flying into the air.

The truck struck a power pole then landed on the house.

Police say no one was home at the time and there were no injuries.

The driver was charged with careless driving, according to police.

