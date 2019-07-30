‘We’re just a big family’: Community gathers to remember Gilroy shooting victims

GILROY (KRON) — Community members came together Monday night for a vigil to help heal the pain of Sunday’s mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church opened their doors for this special service.

“As a community i just pray we can reunite show each other love in this world we live in a very dark time,” said Nathan Fisher, who attended the vigil

Fisher says he was compelled to come Monday night’s vigil because his heart hurts for his friends and neighbors who were at the festival.

“My thoughts and my prayers are with the families and I just want you to know that you guys are loved and you have my support,” he said.

For others like Teresa Perez she says Gilroy is about as close as a town can get.

“It’s a very close knit community and we’re just a big family here and whatever is hurting our community hurts us too,” she said.

Through this vigil Perez hopes it will help the families of victims find peace.



