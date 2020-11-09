Wintry storm brings inches of snow to Arizona

Video

by: Jeff Lohman via Storyful

Posted: / Updated:

A wintry storm brought snow and ice to areas of northern Arizona from late on November 8 to the early hours of November 9, local media reported.

The National Weather Service had issued a winter storm advisory above 5,500 feet, warning many areas could see 6 to 10 inches of snow with wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

Video filmed in the town of Flagstaff shows the snowy landscape on the morning of November 9. Jeff Lohman wrote on Instagram: “First significant snow at 7000 ft…can’t even see the mountains this morning….love the snow!!”

The town saw approximately 2-3 inches of snow by the morning of November 9, the NWS said

