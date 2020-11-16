Biden, heads of top US companies discuss COVID strategies

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – NOVEMBER 16: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks about the U.S. economy during a press briefing at the Queen Theater on November 16, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Mr. Biden and his advisors continue to work on the long term economic recovery plan his administration will try to put in place when he takes office. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris met virtually with the heads of top companies Monday to discuss a strategies for dealing with the pandemic’s impending reign on the U.S economy.

Leaders of various labor unions also joined the meeting, representing the millions of vulnerable workers. Biden said he and the business and union leaders all agreed a national COVID strategy is imperative for an economic recovery.

“Were going into a very dark winter,” Biden said Monday. “Things are going to get much tougher before they get easier.” Biden added that in order to get the economy back on track, all options must be on the table. He said the battle “requires sparing no effort to fight COVID so that we can open our businesses safely, resume our lives and put this pandemic behind us.”

Biden’s plans include raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour and creating jobs by investing in clean energy, infrastructure and high speed broadband access. The president-elect also wants to invest in historically black colleges and universities as well as their surrounding communities hit especially hard by the pandemic.

According to the incoming administration, Biden will prioritize the passage of a COVID relief bill.