Congress questions FBI director on Jan. 6 riot, Trump investigation

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Thursday, FBI Director Christopher Wray faced questioning from the House Judiciary Committee.

“Did the FBI simply miss the evidence or did it see the evidence and fail to piece it together?” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) asked.

Nadler questioned Wray about why the FBI didn’t prevent the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“The FBI’s inaction in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 is simply baffling,” Nadler said.

“As you can imagine, we are just as outraged by what happened on Jan. 6 and just as determined to do our part to make sure that never happens again,” Wray said.

Nadler and other Democrats say the attack was openly planned on social media, and the FBI failed to act. Wray says his agency is working to learn from its mistakes.

“You can be darn sure that we are going to be looking hard at how we can do better, how we can do more, how we can do things differently,” Wray said.

“It shouldn’t be complicated. You either had information or you didn’t. That was my question,” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) said.

Gohmert pressed the FBI director on what kind of threat the Capitol protestors presented. Wray says some were there peacefully, some trespassed, and others came prepared for violence.

“There’s three groups and it’s hard to paint with one broad brush every single individual,” Wray said.

When asked if the FBI is investigating former President Donald Trump or any members of Congress, Wray could neither confirm nor deny any investigation.