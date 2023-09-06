WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden will convene with leaders of the world’s top 20 economies for this year’s G20 summit.

The meeting takes place in New Delhi, India.

“We’re going into this with some things that we want,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

Kirby said top priorities include promoting clean energy investments through the World Bank and confronting global economic challenges, fueled in part by the war in Ukraine.

“There’s a general consensus that we need to do better for lower middle income countries,” Kirby said. “They’ve had famine. They’ve had drought. They’ve had extreme weather.”

But back on Capitol Hill, Republicans like Missouri’s Sen. Josh Hawley have one thing on their mind.

“We need to stand up to China and their trade cheating,” Hawley said. “We need to stand up to them and their imperialism.”

Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend this year’s summit, sending a delegate instead.

Kirby described Xi’s absence as disappointing but said it would not change the White House’s focus.

U.S.-China relations remain shaky, in part because China wants to take control of Taiwan.

“It’s a violation of the law,” Vice President Kamala Harris said.

While in Indonesia on Wednesday, Harris said China’s hostile policies only open doors for U.S. collaboration in the Indo-Pacific.

“Increasingly, you’re seeing that here in Southeast Asia,” Harris said. “In a way that you’re not seeing it grow in terms of stability and predictability in China.”

During the summit, Biden will meet one-on-one with India’s prime minister, another key economic partner.

He then travels to Vietnam for a meeting with the nation’s president.