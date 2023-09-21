WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – The U.S. may be headed toward a government shutdown if Congress does not come up with a compromise to fund the government within the next nine days.

Negotiations are ongoing, but House Republicans have yet to reach an agreement on a funding plan within their own party.

“I think we are very close to coming up with something among our conference that will reduce spending, will secure our border,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) said.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) said some GOP representatives are demanding major cuts to government spending.

“Twenty percent to a government that is bloated, that is overspent, that is highly inflationary,” Donalds said.

The fight over slashing government spending comes as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the U.S. to ask for continued funding to fight Russia’s invasion, adding that the countries should remain “united to defeat the aggressor.”

Zelensky spoke at the UN General Assembly earlier in the week and he’ll be meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill Thursday. However, many Republicans, like Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mich.), are not supportive of providing more help to Ukraine.

“I’m opposed to additional Ukraine funding…there’s not oversight of it, no meaningful oversight,” Hawley said. “We spent $113 billion.”

Even if Republicans can come to an agreement on a plan to fund the government, it would then have to be approved by the Democrat-controlled Senate.

“We cannot let Putin win,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said. “Without aid, Ukraine could run the very strong risk of being defeated.”

Democrats say they do not support the 20% cuts to government spending or ending funding for Ukraine. They say that if Russia wins that war, the consequences will go far beyond Ukraine.