Lawmakers hold hearing to review security failure during Capitol riots

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Tuesday, United States lawmakers examined what caused the security failures during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund called it the worst attack on law enforcement and democracy he had ever seen.

“I witnessed insurgents beating police officers with fists, pipes, sticks, metal barricades and flag poles,” Sund said.

U.S. Capitol Police Capt. Carneysha Mendoza agrees.

“And I’m sad to see the impact this has had on our agency and our country,” Mendoza said.

“There is clear agreement that this was a planned insurrection,” Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar says it’s important for the country to know that the attack on Jan. 6 was planned.

“It involved white supremacists, it involved extremist groups and it certainly could have been so much worse, except for the bravery of the officers,” Klobuchar said.

Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt says Congress needs to revise the Capitol’s security structure.

“That structure with of the two sergeant at arms, the architect of the capitol, the chief of police as an ex-official, non-voting member is almost totally unworkable in times of crisis,” Blunt said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says this is something the country will continue to look back on.

“We must and will continue to reckon with the events of that day,” Schumer said.

Klobuchar says the Senate rules and homeland security committees will hold another hearing next week.