Republicans applaud SCOTUS for reinstating ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, DHS appeals order

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Republican lawmakers on Wednesday praised the latest decision by the Supreme Court that requires the Biden administration to revive the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy.

In a six to three vote, the Supreme Court denied President Joe Biden’s attempt to end the program. It requires asylum seekers at the southern border to wait in Mexico while the U.S. determines their eligibility.

Rep. Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida, says he’s very supportive of the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

“I think it’s one of those things that makes such common sense,” Rep. Mast said.

Mast’s fellow Republican Rep. Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania agrees, saying SCOTUS made the right call.

“It will help correct a horrible situation and crisis,” Rep. Meuser said Wednesday. “Puts back the ‘Remain in Mexico’ asylum policy of the Trump administration that was largely removed because it was from the Trump administration.”

President Biden suspended the policy on his first day in office. The Department of Homeland Security terminated the program in June.

But the Supreme Court justices ruled the administration likely violated federal law in its efforts to rescind the program.

“Our point of view continues to be that this program was not implemented in a moral way,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

According to Psaki, DHS has already appealed the order and will continue to challenge it.

“It is fundamentally a program that we oppose but we are also abiding by a court order,” Psaki said.

For now, Psaki says the State Department and DHS are in talks with the government of Mexico to re-implement the program.