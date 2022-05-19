WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — A potential battle is brewing on Capitol Hill over what will happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court.

Democrats are concerned Republicans could push for a national abortion ban, saying that they won’t be satisfied with just overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Republican politicians have spent decades plotting for this moment,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Calif.).

“Their real objective is to rip away women’s rights and get rid of abortion altogether,” added Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

When asked if he would support a national abortion ban, Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said that he would “protect and stand for life at any opportunity that I get to.”

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) rejected the question, saying it’s unlikely Republicans will have enough votes to get a ban through the senate.

“You’re giving me a kind of a cloudy sort of whimsical sort of scenario,” he said.

Democrats say if Republicans win control of the Senate in the midterms this November, they could try to eliminate the filibuster to pass a national abortion ban.

“I’m not in favor of eliminating the filibuster,” said Senator Shelly More Capito (R-W.Va).

But Democrats don’t trust those assurances, saying that whatever party wins control of the Senate could have the ability to ban or protect abortion rights nationwide.

“So the choice facing America is simple, elect more MAGA Republicans who want forced pregnancies and champion bans without exception. Or elect pro-choice Democrats who will protect women’s rights,” Schumer said.