House lawmakers pass impeachment inquiry into Pres. Trump on to next phase

WASHINGTON DC (NEXSTAR) – House lawmakers passed the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on to the next phase. It’s the first time Democrats and Republicans put their names on the record since the probe began.

A year out from the next presidential election, the House voted Thursday to formalize the impeachment inquiry into President Trump largely on party lines.

“It’s not only unprecedented. This is Soviet-style rules,” said U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, House Minority Whip.

Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana spoke against the resolution that establishes the procedures for open hearings.

Not a single Republican supported the plan.

They argued it still doesn’t give due process to the president or guarantee the release of transcripts to the public.

“This is the United States of America. Don’t run a sham process, a tainted process like this resolution ensures,” Scalise said.

The White House maintains the president has done nothing wrong and called the process and vote Thursday “unfair, unconstitutional, and fundamentally un-American.”

But Democrats argue they have built a powerful case around President Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to investigate the family of his potential political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina praised those who brought that information to life.

“We are here today because brave, dedicated public servants and patriots are standing up for their country,” Clyburn said.

Now it’s up to Speaker Nancy Pelosi to carry out the next steps of the House inquiry.

“So that the public can see the facts for themselves,” she said.

Two Democrats voted with Republicans against the resolution. Four members did not vote – U.S. Reps. Donald McEachin, D-VA, Jody Hice, R-GA, John Rose, R-TN, and William Timmons, R-SC.