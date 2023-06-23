Watch KRON4 News Online

KRON4 broadcasts 13 hours of news on the weekdays and 13 hours over the weekend. When KRON4 is not broadcasting, KRONon is always streaming with news updates, press conferences, in-depth interviews, along with award-winning documentaries and news programming.

Live Stream Schedule

KRON 4 Live Stream Weekdays

KRON4 Morning News | 4:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

| 4:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. KRONon | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

KRON4 News at Noon | 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

| 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Live in the Bay | 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

| 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. KRONon | 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

KRON4 News at 3 | 3:00 p.m. – 4: 00 p.m.

| 3:00 p.m. – 4: 00 p.m. KRONon | 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

KRON4 Evening News | 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

| 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. KRONon | 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

KRON4 Primetime News | 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

| 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. KRONon | 11:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m.

KRON 4 Live Stream Weekends

KRON4 Weekend Morning News | 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

| 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. KRONon | 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

KRON4 News Weekend Evening News | 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

| 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. KRONon | 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

KRON4 Weekend Primetime News | 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

| 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. KRONon | 11:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Watch the Live Stream on your TV

You can also watch the KRON4 livestream on your TV through Roku, AppleTV, or Amazon Firestick by downloading the KRONon App.