San Francisco Weather

Fair

San Francisco

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph NW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

San Jose

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Oakland

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

San Mateo

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Walnut Creek

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Santa Rosa

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

75° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 75° 52°

Wednesday

76° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 76° 49°

Thursday

72° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 72° 46°

Friday

61° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 61° 47°

Saturday

59° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 59° 48°

Sunday

60° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 60° 48°

Monday

60° / 47°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 60° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

74°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

72°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

68°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

65°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

62°

8 PM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

9 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

10 PM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

11 PM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

12 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

1 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
1%
54°

54°

3 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

4 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

5 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

6 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

