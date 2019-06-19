San Francisco Weather Radar

San Francisco72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 16 mph W
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
San Jose79°F Sunny Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Humidity
- 12%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph NE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Oakland76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 19%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
San Mateo75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Humidity
- 19%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Walnut Creek76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 14%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Santa Rosa78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 12%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity