San Francisco Weather Radar

Interactive Weather Radar

Sunny

San Francisco

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
16 mph W
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

San Jose

79°F Sunny Feels like 79°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Oakland

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
11 mph NNW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

San Mateo

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Walnut Creek

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Santa Rosa

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 52°

Wednesday

76° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 76° 49°

Thursday

72° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 72° 46°

Friday

61° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 61° 47°

Saturday

59° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 59° 48°

Sunday

60° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 60° 48°

Monday

60° / 47°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 60° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

68°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

65°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

62°

8 PM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

9 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

10 PM
Clear
1%
59°

58°

11 PM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

12 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

1 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
1%
54°

54°

3 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

4 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

5 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

6 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

Nativo