11 inches on Mt. Tam! Impressive 72-hour rainfall totals in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A wet and wild atmospheric river drenched the Bay Area with rain for three days. Here are some of the most impressive 72-hour rainfall totals recorded by the National Weather Service Bay Area as of Tuesday morning:
Mount Tamalpais, “Mount Tam” (Marin County): 11.37 inches
Ben Lomond Mountain, (Santa Cruz County): 10.06 inches
Lake Ranch North, (Santa Clara County): 9.89 inches
Scotts Valley, (Santa Cruz County): 9.68 inches
Boulder Creek, (Santa Cruz County): 9.32 inches
Lexington Hills, (Santa Clara County): 8.90 inches
Santa Rosa, (Sonoma County): 7.25 inches
Saratoga, (Santa Clara County): 6.27 inches
Santa Cruz, (Santa Cruz County): 6.53 inches
Big Sur, (Monterey County): 6.73 inches
Oakland, (Alameda County): 6.20 inches
Yountville, (Napa County): 5.95 inches
Temperatures dropped so low Monday night that some mountain peaks, including Mount Diablo and Mount Hamilton, gleamed with fresh snow Tuesday morning.
Storm clouds will blow past the Bay Area, clearing the way for mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon, KRON Meteorologist John Shrable said.
Temperatures will remain chilly this week.
“Daytime highs will be at our coldest, anywhere from the upper 40’s to low 50’s,” Shrable said.