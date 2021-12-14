11 inches on Mt. Tam! Impressive 72-hour rainfall totals in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A wet and wild atmospheric river drenched the Bay Area with rain for three days. Here are some of the most impressive 72-hour rainfall totals recorded by the National Weather Service Bay Area as of Tuesday morning:

Mount Tamalpais, “Mount Tam” (Marin County): 11.37 inches

Ben Lomond Mountain, (Santa Cruz County): 10.06 inches

Lake Ranch North, (Santa Clara County): 9.89 inches

Scotts Valley, (Santa Cruz County): 9.68 inches

Boulder Creek, (Santa Cruz County): 9.32 inches

Lexington Hills, (Santa Clara County): 8.90 inches

Santa Rosa, (Sonoma County): 7.25 inches

Saratoga, (Santa Clara County): 6.27 inches

Santa Cruz, (Santa Cruz County): 6.53 inches

Big Sur, (Monterey County): 6.73 inches

Oakland, (Alameda County): 6.20 inches

Yountville, (Napa County): 5.95 inches

Temperatures dropped so low Monday night that some mountain peaks, including Mount Diablo and Mount Hamilton, gleamed with fresh snow Tuesday morning.

Beautiful day at the View! We are enjoying the ❄️. pic.twitter.com/G7CwRraQYo — Diablo View Bobcats (@diabloviewMS) December 14, 2021

Storm clouds will blow past the Bay Area, clearing the way for mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon, KRON Meteorologist John Shrable said.

Temperatures will remain chilly this week.

“Daytime highs will be at our coldest, anywhere from the upper 40’s to low 50’s,” Shrable said.