1st Red Flag Warnings of the season issued for parts of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Red Flag Warnings have been issued for parts of the Bay Area as temperatures rise and winds pick up, causing increased fire dangers.

The National Weather Service Bay Area issued the Red Flag Warnings for the North and East Bay hills and the East Bay Interior Valleys effective 11 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday.

Officials said this is the first Red Flag Warning of the season.

Parts of the Bay Area are already in near-critical fire weather conditions due to a warming and drying trend with the development of offshore flow across the interior.