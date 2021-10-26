3 feet of snow blankets parts of Sierra in historic storm

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Rain hasn’t been the only thing falling in northern California.
The powerful rainstorm brought lots of snow to the Sierra Mountains.
According to UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, northern California set a record for the highest October precipitation, which includes snow and rain.
3 feet of fresh snow piled up across multiple parts of the northern Sierra, according to National Weather Service Sacramento.
3 feet (36 inches) of snow were recorded at both Northstar and Homewood.
Nearly 3 feet were also reported at Donner Pass, Sierra Snow Lab, and Soda Springs.
A winter storm warning remained in effect until 11 p.m. Monday, though the NWS said conditions would gradually improve as the weather shifted south.