SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Above average rainfall could be headed for the Bay Area in the second half of the month, potentially impacting holiday travel, according to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center. An eight-to-14-day precipitation outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a 70% chance of above-average rainfall for San Francisco from Dec. 20 through Dec. 26.

Above average rainfall possible

The NOAA outlook also predicts at least 50% chance of above-average precipitation for the same time period. A U.S. winter weather outlook issued by the NOAA earlier this year also predicts above-average precipitation for the San Francisco Bay Area throughout the winter months of December, January and February.

NOAA predictions forecast a 40 to 50% chance of seeing above-average rainfall this winter.

“Wetter-than-average conditions are most likely in Northern Alaska, some areas of the West from parts of California to the south-central Rockies, the southern Plains, Gulf Coast, Southeast and lower mid-Atlantic,” the NOAA said.

“Wet weather returns to the region for mid to late month with above average precipitation likely,” the NWS said in a tweet. “While it’s too early to speculate on rain amounts, timing and intensity now’s a good time to make sure you’re prepared for rainy conditions.”

Rainfall could begin as early as this Sunday, initially lasting into Monday and Tuesday, according to KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. The brunt of the expected rainfall this month, is projected for later in December, right in the midst of the holiday travel season, according to NOAA models.

Bay Area atmospheric river

While this year’s rainy season has been slow to get off the ground, one year ago, a series of atmospheric rivers soaked the Bay Area for days and weeks on end, resulting in record rainfall, significant damage, and several fatalities.