SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After temperatures reached in the 80s for a number of cities in the Bay Area to start of the spring season last week, the weather will take a bit of a turn this weekend.

It is expected to rain across the Bay Area starting Sunday night through Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service announced on Twitter.

NWS said all areas in the region should see “beneficial rain” of no more than an inch, and the cities with the most rainfall are expected to be:

Half Moon Bay (0.5 to 1 inch)

San Rafael (0.5 to 1 inch)

Santa Rosa (0.5 to 1 inch)

Napa (0.5 to 1 inch)

Bay Area cities that are expected to get 0.25 to 0.50 inch of rainfall: San Francisco, San Jose, Livermore, Concord, and Fairfield.

The NWS’s Bay Area map of upcoming rainfall this weekend could be viewed here.

Saturday through Sunday morning will remain dry

Before a wet Sunday evening, however, Saturday will remain dry across the Bay Area, according to NWS.

High temperatures will be in the 70s for these inland cities:

Fairfield (75 degrees)

Concord (75 degrees)

Livermore (75 degrees)

San Jose (71 degrees)

Santa Rosa (72 degrees)

The high temperature will be 60 degrees in San Francisco and Half Moon Bay — 68 in San Rafael.