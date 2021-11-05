Another atmospheric river? Rain in the Bay Area returns

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Prepare for a little rain this weekend, Bay Area – and a lot of rain next week.

The National Weather Service predicts light rainfall for the North Bay on Friday night and into Saturday.

Sunshine comes back on Sunday – but only briefly.

On Monday into Tuesday, the Bay Area may get another atmospheric river. It’s still a little early for meteorologists to be certain, and it is predicted to be a weak or moderate one.

However, there will likely be moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds across the region early next week. There is even a chance of minor flooding, according to NWS.

Rain clouds will linger in the region through Thursday.

Overall, next week looks like another round of beneficial rain across the Bay Area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News