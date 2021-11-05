Another atmospheric river? Rain in the Bay Area returns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Prepare for a little rain this weekend, Bay Area – and a lot of rain next week.

The National Weather Service predicts light rainfall for the North Bay on Friday night and into Saturday.

Sunshine comes back on Sunday – but only briefly.

On Monday into Tuesday, the Bay Area may get another atmospheric river. It’s still a little early for meteorologists to be certain, and it is predicted to be a weak or moderate one.

However, there will likely be moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds across the region early next week. There is even a chance of minor flooding, according to NWS.

Rain clouds will linger in the region through Thursday.

Overall, next week looks like another round of beneficial rain across the Bay Area.