(KRON) — The latest in a series of atmospheric rivers is approaching the Bay Area. As we head overnight into Tuesday, the storm is projected to bring high winds and significant rainfall to the region, parts of which are still picking up the pieces from the last round of storms.

Follow along for the latest Bay Area storm updates:

2 p.m. — Oakland Zoo to close Tuesday

The Oakland Zoo announced it will be closed on Tuesday, March 21 due to weather. “What’s going on here?” the zoo tweeted. “Oh, just another rain closure announcement. Unfortunately, the Zoo will be CLOSED tomorrow.”

Reservations will be refunded automatically, the zoo said. No action will be required from reservation-holders, although refunds can take three to four weeks to process.

1:45 p.m. — Rain and strong wind could bring downed trees, power outages

More rain and strong, gusty winds are heading to the Bay Area Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. High wind warnings are already in effect for the mountains of Monterey and San Benito counties. “Prepare now for the potential of downed trees and power outages,” the NWS said.