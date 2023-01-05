(KRON) — As the storm wraps up Thursday night, unfortunately, there are several more on the horizon set to bring additional heavy rain our way.

Totals for the day are likely to be 1″ to 2” in the North Bay and nearly 1″ throughout the rest of the Bay Area.

But the break in rain will be short-lived as another system tracks in early Saturday bringing widespread showers Bay Area-wide. This is not welcome news for those trying to assess damage and clean up from our prior storms.

A parade of storms is set to move into the Bay Area over the next week.

Unfortunately, it gets even more daunting next week as a stronger system threatens the Bay Area on Monday. This next storm will tap into tropical moisture which makes for higher rain totals.

“The models are still locking in on the exact timing and intensity but suffice to say – this system has my attention,” said KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. “I’ll be refining the forecast tomorrow [Friday] as we get a bit closer but for anyone in a flood prone area, it’s important to make preparations.”

Predicted rain totals by city.

Grogan predicts the rain totals for the upcoming system will sit between 3″ and 5″ for various parts of the Bay Area.

Santa Rosa: 4.63″

Novato: 4.04″

Napa: 3.96″

Oakland: 3.85″

San Fransisco: 3.84″

Concord: 3.83″

Livermore: 3.66″

Hayward: 3.86″

Half Moon Bay: 3.77″

Mountain View: 3.90″

San Jose: 3.83″

The National Weather Service reported that downtown San Fransisco had its wettest 10-day period since 1871 ending yesterday with a total of 10.33″ from Dec. 26 to Jan. 4. Only time will tell if the next system breaks the all-time 10-day record of 14.37″ seen in January 1862.